Cowlitz County Superior Court postpones jury trials through mid-October

Cowlitz County Superior Court postponed in-person jury trials for the third time in two months due to a high number of local COVID-19 cases. Originally, Superior Court, which covers cases like criminal felonies, canceled jury trials through August, then postponed trials through September.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Administrator Chad Connors announced Friday the court plans to resume in-person jury trials the week of Oct. 18 because, even though local case rates are declining, the rate is still a threat.

Cowlitz County Superior Court, District Court maintain masking, forgo vaccine requirements Cowlitz County courts have no plans to require COVID-19 vaccines for staff despite the highest court in the state issuing a nonbinding guidanc…

"We still have high rates of infection in our community and are doing all we can to keep court users as safe as possible," Connors said.

The Cowlitz County Health Department reported Wednesday new case rates are leveling off based on data collected Sept. 7-13, but are still two-thirds higher than the state average. Local hospitalization rates are also decreasing after the late August peak, according to the county, while still about double the state average.

Cowlitz County September COVID-19 deaths on track to exceed August high Cowlitz County is on track to report more COVID-19 deaths this month than the 40 recorded so far in August, the highest since the start of the…

When trials are in session, Superior Court holds its 12-person jury trials in the Cowlitz County Event Center, instead of the courthouse, to create distance between jurors. Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor said jurors sit 6 feet apart, with masks on throughout the selection process, trial and deliberation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.