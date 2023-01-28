Cowlitz County Superior Court looks to add another judge to tackle pandemic backlog

Cowlitz County Superior Court is requesting a new judge as the ongoing backlog of cases created during the pandemic begins to ease.

Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor said the court plans to formally seek approval from the Cowlitz County commissioners for a new judge this year, but the process could take much longer.

The last judge added to Superior Court was Anne Cruser in 2017, 11 years after the position was approved by local and state officials, Bashor said.

Today, the number of resolved cases is rising, compared to pandemic numbers, but still roughly 1,000 cases behind. According to Washington State Courts, 5,334 Cowlitz County Superior Court cases were resolved in 2019; 3,269 in 2020; 4,092 in 2021; and 4,318 in 2022.

Bashor said jury trials drive resolutions, but the county can only hold as many jury trials as they have space for. Jury trials are no longer held in the Cowlitz County Event Center, which was a temporary solution to allow social distancing during the pandemic.

"We have always been open for resolution by plea, however pleas are driven by the availability of jury trials," said Bashor. "As we have geared back up with jury trials, which drives case resolutions, we are limited in that we have only two."

Cowlitz County Superior Court resolved cases 2019: 5,334 2020: 3,269 2021: 4,092 2022: 4,318 Source: Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts

Bashor said the court received a State Justice Institute grant to study the county's "criminal processing." The National Center for State Courts will make suggestions based on study results to address the backlog, improve the court's processes and provide training.

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said the prosecutor's office has fewer active cases since the pandemic started.

Jurvakainen said the prosecutor's office has 434 active felony cases divided in differing amounts between the office's eight lawyers. The amount is the lowest since the start of the pandemic, but still higher than usual, he added.

The prosecutor's office is going through a staff shortage, he said. The office currently employs two temporary attorneys and a staff member whose funding is expected to end in June 2023.