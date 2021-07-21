Cowlitz County Superior Court faces nearly 43% uptick in open felony criminal cases due to pandemic

Procedures to distance people throughout the court system will continue after the pandemic, Connors said.

Certain orders can now be filled on paper instead of in person, cutting hearings by about one-third, Bashor said.

Bashor also said all omnibus hearings — where evidence is reviewed — are now automatically stricken unless requested, eliminating about 80% of the "not useful" hearings.

In-person hearings and trials were suspended in March 2020, and online versions began about a month later, Connors said.

Virtual options can help people who don’t have transportation to the courthouse or can’t leave work for extended periods of time, Connors said. Online hearings can hurt those who don’t have devices or the internet.

“You can’t have justice without access,” Connors said.

To secure that access, the court installed an enclosure on the second floor of the Hall of Justice, similar to a phone booth, where people can use a tablet to log into their virtual trials or hearings. Connors said they plan to install a second booth in the courthouse or a local library or community center.

He said virtual procedures are here to stay.

"Virtual is something we will do at some level post-pandemic," Connors said.

