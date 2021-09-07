Cowlitz County Superior Court, District Court maintain masking, forgo vaccine requirements

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Superior Court has held its 12-person jury trials in the Cowlitz County Event Center since August 2020 to create distance between jurors. Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor said jurors sit six feet apart, with masks on throughout the selection process, trial and deliberation. He said an average of about 50 people are pooled to possibly sit on juries.

District Court holds its six-person jury trials in the regular District Court trial rooms, and jurors sit in the audience to space them out, Wirkkala said. The public is not allowed to attend in-person trials in either court, but trials are streamed online. District court staff pool fewer people to sit on juries than before the pandemic, Wirkkala said. The district court jury pool has dropped from about 30 to less than 25, she said.

People who testify on trial in both courts are surrounded by a plastic shield so they can safely remove their masks. Wirkkala said eliminating masks during testimonies helps jurors decide verdicts.

“It’s easier to be heard and understood by jurors,” Wirkkala said. “It allows a better look at those who testify — officers, witnesses, defendants — so jurors can see their face."

State rules for jurors