Cowlitz County Superior Court, District Court maintain masking, forgo vaccine requirements

Cowlitz County courts have no plans to require COVID-19 vaccines for staff despite the highest court in the state issuing a nonbinding guidance to do so last month.
The Washington State Supreme Court issued an order in August requiring staff to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 to maintain employment. The state Supreme Court "strongly encouraged" all lower state judicial courts and offices to adopt similar policies in the Aug. 18 order.
Staff from Cowlitz County Superior Court — which handles cases including criminal felonies — and District Court — which handles cases like criminal misdemeanors — said they are not aware of COVID-19 transmission through the courts, so they will maintain current coronavirus protections without requiring vaccinations. Both courts require masks and social distancing for staff and the public.
Coronavirus deaths are continuing in the county, while vaccine rates are lower than the state average. As of Thursday, the state reports 29% of Cowlitz County's total COVID-19 deaths occurred in two months: July and August. As of Sept. 1, the state reports about 46% of Cowlitz County residents were fully vaccinated, while the statewide average is 9 percentage points higher.
Protecting jury trials
Superior Court has canceled in-person jury trials through September, while District Court has not held an in-person jury trial since early summer without canceling any proceedings. District Court Commissioner Dee Wirkkala said the court continues to schedule trials, but none have proceeded since June 25 due to reasons like cases being dismissed or defendants entering pleas. She said staff review local COVID-19 cases weekly to decide whether to proceed with in-person jury trials.
Superior Court has held its 12-person jury trials in the Cowlitz County Event Center since August 2020 to create distance between jurors. Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor said jurors sit six feet apart, with masks on throughout the selection process, trial and deliberation. He said an average of about 50 people are pooled to possibly sit on juries.
District Court holds its six-person jury trials in the regular District Court trial rooms, and jurors sit in the audience to space them out, Wirkkala said. The public is not allowed to attend in-person trials in either court, but trials are streamed online. District court staff pool fewer people to sit on juries than before the pandemic, Wirkkala said. The district court jury pool has dropped from about 30 to less than 25, she said.
People who testify on trial in both courts are surrounded by a plastic shield so they can safely remove their masks. Wirkkala said eliminating masks during testimonies helps jurors decide verdicts.
“It’s easier to be heard and understood by jurors,” Wirkkala said. “It allows a better look at those who testify — officers, witnesses, defendants — so jurors can see their face."
State rules for jurors
State requirements for employees also apply to jurors. According to Bashor, jurors are considered employees of the court by the state’s regulating labor agency, the Department of Labor & Industries, because they are paid. Jurors for both Cowlitz County courts receive $10 a day, plus mileage reimbursements, Wirkkala said.
As of Aug. 23, the state requires masks for customers and employees in indoor spaces accessible to the public. Employees in private areas may not wear masks if employees provide proof they are fully vaccinated, according to the state. Bashor said he has heard anecdotally a “small percentage” of jurors has been excused from trial because of medical reasons preventing them from wearing masks.