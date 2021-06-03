Cowlitz County Superior Court announces eviction resolution program once moratorium ends

Cowlitz County Superior Court announced it will start a program to help prevent tenants from becoming homeless when the federal and state eviction moratoria lift.

The Eviction Resolution Program will bring landlords and tenants together with trained specialists to explore possible solutions, including accessing rent assistance or creating realistic payment plans, according to the court’s press release.

“This pandemic has been very challenging for tenants and landlords alike,” said Presiding Judge Gary Bashor in the statement. “We are optimistic that this program will assist tenants in maintaining their housing, avoiding potential homelessness and will help make the landlords whole.”

Since February 2020, nearly one million people in Washington have lost their jobs or had employment hours severely cut because of the pandemic, according to the press release. The loss of income has made it impossible for many families and individuals in Cowlitz County and the state to keep up on rental payments.

Gov. Jay Inslee in March 2020 enacted a state eviction moratorium. The governor most recently extended it until June 30 and extended the utility shutoff moratorium through July 31.