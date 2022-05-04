Cowlitz County Superior Court Administrator Chad Connors makes first court appearance Wednesday

Chad Michael Connors, 51, of Longview, on Wednesday made his first appearance regarding four child sexual abuse charges in the court he has worked at for nearly two decades.

Lewis County Superior Court Judge James W. Lawler set a $20,000 unsecured bond for Connors in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Connors, a high-ranking Cowlitz County Superior Court official, was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on Monday and immediately released. He was not required to post bail.

Connors’ attorney April 19 entered a not guilty plea to two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of another child sexual abuse charge.

Connors started working at Cowlitz County Superior Court in 2005. He oversaw juvenile court and the juvenile detention center, which admitted 544 youth under age 18 in 2018 according to a 2019 state report. Of those, 149 were girls and 395 were boys.

The detention center has been raked with controversy. Cowlitz County was the last juvenile detention center in the country in February 2021 to end a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house unaccompanied immigrant youth in a facility for more than 72 hours.

Connors’ attorney, Angus Lee of Vancouver, said that Connors is innocent of the alleged crimes, and the allegations are not credible.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor said Connors was placed on leave from his work duties as of Feb. 15. A March message from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in a report says Connors was placed on leave from work due to the criminal investigation.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and sent findings to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office, which forwarded them to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Meyer filed charges against Connors on April 13 based on the alleged victim’s report, which was made in February. The alleged crimes occurred up to 13 years ago.

A March email from Connors’ attorney to Cowlitz and Lewis county prosecutors asks not to arrest Connors because he “is not a flight risk” and says, “once this matter is resolved, you will never see Connors’s name on your desk again.”

Connors’ trial is set for July 26 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

