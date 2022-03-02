Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office tows broken down sea plane Tuesday

BUNKER HILL — Cowlitz County deputies towed a broken down seaplane adrift in the Columbia River Tuesday evening. No one was injured and the plane wasn't damaged.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports first responders received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. requesting assistance for a disabled sea plane near Abernathy Creek close to Bunker Hill. Sea planes have floats instead of wheels to land on water.
The county's Sgt. Fred Taylor and Deputy Brady Spaulding used the Sheriff Office's boat to tow the seaplane to a private dock, deputies say.
