 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office tows broken down sea plane Tuesday

  • 0
Sea plane tow

A Cowlitz County Sheriff's boat tows a disabled sea plane on the Columbia River on Tuesday. 

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Contributed

BUNKER HILL — Cowlitz County deputies towed a broken down seaplane adrift in the Columbia River Tuesday evening. No one was injured and the plane wasn't damaged. 

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports first responders received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. requesting assistance for a disabled sea plane near Abernathy Creek close to Bunker Hill. Sea planes have floats instead of wheels to land on water.

The county's Sgt. Fred Taylor and Deputy Brady Spaulding used the Sheriff Office's boat to tow the seaplane to a private dock, deputies say. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women and children continued flowing across Ukraine's border with Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News