KALAMA — The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying an individual who they say is behind two recent burglaries on Kalama River Road.

According to authorities, the most recent break-in occurred around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of Kalama River Road and was reported Thursday.

When checking on other nearby residences, a deputy found another burglary occurred at a residence in the 800 block of Kalama River Road.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office shared a video on their department's Facebook page, allegedly depicting the suspect, a shirtless man, who appears to be armed with a pistol, wearing a baseball cap, a backpack and shorts. In the footage he is seen ripping down the security camera.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with identifiable information about the suspect or who has access to video footage of any of the incidents or the suspect himself contact Deputy Craig Murray at 360-577-3092.

The Sheriff's Office is also asking if anyone sees this suspect, call 911.