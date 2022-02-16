 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office releases sketch of Longview burglary suspect

Longview burglary suspect

A sketch artist created this drawing of the burglary suspect. 

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Contributed

Law enforcement is asking for help to identify a Longview burglary suspect by viewing a sketch of the man.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office says the man broke into a woman's home around 7 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 100 block of Slide Creek Road in Longview.

The woman was armed and the man fled as deputies arrived, says the Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the suspect is a white man, roughly 30 to 40 years old, with blond hair, pockmarks on his face and a tattoo near his eye. 

People with information about the case are asked to contact Detective Neill at 360-577-3092 or neillc@co.cowlitz.wa.us.

