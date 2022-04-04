Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Longview police receive state funds for bicycle, skateboard helmets

More Cowlitz County cyclists and skateboarders will have access to helmets thanks to state funds set aside to prevent traumatic brain injuries.

Officials report 20% of the state program’s $10,000 is slated to purchase helmets for the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Longview Police Department to distribute to people riding bikes or skateboards without helmets.

The local departments are each slated to receive $1,000, reports the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The agencies are among the 13 departments that applied for the grant, which ran out of funding roughly 20 minutes after opening applications.

The need

The quick allocation illustrates the need for the safety equipment, said Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Spokesperson Barbara Smith.

According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, pedestrians and cyclists accounted for almost 19% of the traffic fatalities and 23% of the serious injuries in Washington from 2013 to 2017. Longview police report 34 cyclists were hit by vehicles in the city from 2014 to 2020, resulting in 33 injuries and no fatalities.

The Mayo Clinic reports vehicle collisions involving bicycles, pedestrians, cars and motorcycles are a “common cause of traumatic brain injury.” Traumatic brain injury can lead to seizures, headaches and blood vessel damage that could lead to strokes, reports the clinic.

There is no Washington state law requiring people to wear helmets when riding a bike, but some municipalities like Vancouver and Spokane require the equipment under local jurisdictions, reports the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The King County Board of Health repealed its 29-year-old bicycle helmet law earlier this year due to a disproportionate number of homeless people and people of color being cited for not wearing a helmet, states the board. The revised code says the citations led to financial burdens like civil fines and court fees.

Education

Washington State Rep. Dan Griffey, R-Allyn, said he submitted the request for helmet funds during the 2021 state Legislature to educate riders instead of citing them.

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said education also is the goal of the department’s new bike patrol, which completed its six days of training last month. McNew said officers will promote bike safety while cycling through the city.

Smith said helmets can be purchased for children and adults. Agencies will be reimbursed for helmet purchases and helmets cannot cost more than $40 before tax.

