TOUTLE — Authorities have identified the man shot by a Toutle minor last month and report he died by homicide.

The man was 36-year-old Longview resident Casey John Hall, said Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill.

Cowlitz County Coroner Dana Tucker issued a press release Tuesday stating the cause of Hall's death was a gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner was ruled a homicide.

Police say the shooter is under 18. His name had not been released and no charges have been filed.

The shooting occurred March 8 at a home in the 7000 block of Spirit Lake Highway in Toutle. A juvenile called 911 to report a stranger stumbled onto the property, was "behaving erratically," and harassing his dog, according to police.

Deputies and members of the Castle Rock Police Department were dispatched at about 3:14 p.m., and when they arrived, they found Hall dead.

Brightbill said in an email the shooter's age is "not necessarily a factor of whether someone is charged; it is whether the use of force is justified and if the amount of force used is reasonable."

Brightbill told The Daily News the investigation is "still active" and that "detectives are awaiting returns on search warrants."