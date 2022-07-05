Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office asks public to ID speeding motorcyclist

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a motorcyclist suspected of speeding and eluding police in June.

On the afternoon of June 28, the motorcycle was seen traveling nearly 90 mph eastbound on State Route 432 in Longview, according to the sheriff's office. The motorcycle was then seen speeding and passing vehicles in a no-passing zone headed toward Willow Grove. Deputies attempted to pull the suspect over but the motorcyclist fled. The sheriff's office says recent state legislation prevented them from pursuing the motorcyclist.

The suspect was located again around Mount Solo Road a few minutes later and fled when a deputy tried to stop the suspect. Multiple citizens reported seeing the motorcycle continue to blow stop lights and be driven recklessly down Ocean Beach Highway to Kelso, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with tips or who knows the identity of the driver should contact Deputy Trevor Wolff at wolfft@co.cowlitz.wa.us or by calling 360-577-3098 and reference case A22-2939. Tips can be anonymous.

