Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office arrest two people in alleged Sunday shooting

WOODLAND — Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies arrested two suspects in connection to an alleged drive-by shooting at a Woodland beach on New Year Day. No one was wounded.

Authorities announced on Facebook on Tuesday that suspects in a truck fired on three beachgoers with a rifle. The suspects were later identified as 20-year-old Ben Cresap of Woodland and 20-year-old Travis Kowalski of Battle Ground.

The incident occurred at 3:55 p.m. Sunday on the beach near Caples Extension Road, when according to the sheriff's office, the truck drove onto the beach and began firing. The victims told police that they initially "yelled and waved" at the men to stop firing, but the shooting went on, and they took cover and called 911.

The victims estimated seven to 10 rounds were fired toward them. The suspects then allegedly drove from the scene and were later arrested by Woodland Police near the 400 block of Dike Road.

Police say they found a .22 caliber rifle and several empty bullet casings inside the truck. The suspects reportedly told law enforcement they were unaware of the victims' location at the time of the shooting.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kowalski and Cresap appeared in Cowlitz County Superior Court.