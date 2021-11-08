Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies arrest burglary suspect with Pierce County murder warrant

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested a suspect in a Castle Rock burglary who had a warrant for first-degree murder out of Pierce County.

Jose Manuel Colon Ortega, 48, of Tacoma was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon, as well as felony warrants for first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

On Saturday, deputies investigated a burglary to a house in the 700 block of Agren Road in Castle Rock after the homeowner's family reported several items missing, according to a Sheriff's Office press release. The following day, a family member reported a burglary in progress after hearing a window break.

Deputies, the Longview police K-9 team and Castle Rock police responded and the K-9 led them to a residence in the 500 block of Agren Road. At the house, police found Colon Ortega with items stolen in the first burglary and learned he had a murder warrant out of Pierce County.

Colon Ortega was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on the warrant and local misdemeanor offenses, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies and Lower Columbia SWAT executed a search warrant Sunday evening at the house in the 500 block of Agren Road and found more items stolen from the victim's residence.

The sheriff's office requests anyone with information about this case to call Sgt. Rob Stumph at 360-577-3092.

