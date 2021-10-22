Cowlitz County sheriff, city chiefs say state police overhaul makes job harder

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County officers train on new use of force law, brace for possible arrest lags A new state law that aims to make police and suspect interactions safer could create lag times in arrests, local law enforcement say. Officers…

Thurman said drug use often leads to more crime, like burglary and theft, including the prevalent local reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles. The new simple drug possession law will be reviewed in 2023, he added, so legislators could possible make changes.

Unintended consequences

Lower Columbia SWAT team arrests man after three-hour standoff now that certain nonlethal weapons are barred by state The Lower Columbia SWAT team was not able to use certain nonlethal tactics to detain a suspect Wednesday afternoon due to a new state law that…

Kirk and Huhta said legislators didn’t listen to law enforcement associations about unintended consequences before approving the changes. Huhta said representatives told legislators a law that restricts officers’ use of force would prevent police from taking people in mental health crisis to hospitals for evaluations against their will, but House Bill 1310 was passed anyway. The law states force can only be used if there is an imminent threat, which is subjective. Huhta said suspects or those in crisis might consider touching their arm as use of force.

Kirk said changes like barring no-knock warrants and military weapons are useless because his police don’t use those tactics. He said he has never issued a no-knock warrant in his career and his department, like many, do not have the state’s examples of military weapons like grenades and armored helicopters.

Thurman shared a local news clip about the county SWAT team's difficulty in detaining a suspect due to new laws. During the August event, officers said they could not use less-lethal projectiles like bean-bag rounds or rubber bullets because the state banned the large-caliber weapons used to fire them. Instead, the SWAT team tried less dangerous on-the-spot methods such as knocking out windows with rocks in the hopes of throwing tear gas canisters inside the house. After the incident, Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the inability to use large-caliber weapons like bean bag guns made the interaction with the suspect longer and more dangerous.

