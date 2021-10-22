Cowlitz County sheriff, city chiefs say state police overhaul makes job harder

Heads of the three largest law enforcement agencies in Cowlitz County told Chamber of Commerce members Friday it is harder to make arrests in light of new state legislation.
Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman, Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta and Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk spoke at the lunch in Kelso about a sweeping law enforcement reform package passed in the 2021 legislative session. Proponents say new laws — like banning the use of chokeholds, no-knock warrants and military equipment — make interactions between officers and the public safer. Thurman, Huhta and Kirk argue many of the laws are unnecessary and have unintended consequences that prevent them from doing their jobs.
Fewer arrests
Thurman referred to Cowlitz and Lewis counties as a “bubble” between progressive Seattle and Portland, where locals still respect the law. Despite local support, he said legislative changes — like a supreme court judgement that invalidated the state’s simple drug possession law — have prevented local arrests.
The case, known as the Blake decision, threw out the state's simple drug possession law and state legislators replaced the felony measure with a misdemeanor that requires two referrals to drug treatment before arresting suspects. Thurman said since the new law was enacted in July, the county has handed out 76 referrals and one misdemeanor charge. Before the legislative changes, all 76 contacts found with drugs would have been arrested for suspected felonies.
Thurman said drug use often leads to more crime, like burglary and theft, including the prevalent local reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles. The new simple drug possession law will be reviewed in 2023, he added, so legislators could possible make changes.
Unintended consequences
Kirk and Huhta said legislators didn’t listen to law enforcement associations about unintended consequences before approving the changes. Huhta said representatives told legislators a law that restricts officers’ use of force would prevent police from taking people in mental health crisis to hospitals for evaluations against their will, but House Bill 1310 was passed anyway. The law states force can only be used if there is an imminent threat, which is subjective. Huhta said suspects or those in crisis might consider touching their arm as use of force.
Kirk said changes like barring no-knock warrants and military weapons are useless because his police don’t use those tactics. He said he has never issued a no-knock warrant in his career and his department, like many, do not have the state’s examples of military weapons like grenades and armored helicopters.
Thurman shared a local news clip about the county SWAT team's difficulty in detaining a suspect due to new laws. During the August event, officers said they could not use less-lethal projectiles like bean-bag rounds or rubber bullets because the state banned the large-caliber weapons used to fire them. Instead, the SWAT team tried less dangerous on-the-spot methods such as knocking out windows with rocks in the hopes of throwing tear gas canisters inside the house. After the incident, Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the inability to use large-caliber weapons like bean bag guns made the interaction with the suspect longer and more dangerous.