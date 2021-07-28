Cowlitz County Prosecutor's Office tackles overhaul in state drug possession law and pandemic's court backlog

“A lot of times, with more serious crimes, it opens wounds,” Jurvakainen said. “Obviously, there’s some frustration.”

Backlog

The office currently has about 250 unresolved cases related to the Blake decision flagged in its computer system, but Jurvakainen said there are likely thousands more. The prosecutor’s office has about 5 to 10 hearings on Blake cases a week.

Prosecutors handle Blake cases in addition to a backlog of court cases created by the pandemic. Jurvakainen said pending trials involving felony and misdemeanor charges have doubled for his office, where “resources are tough anyway.”

As of July 20, Cowlitz County Superior Court reported it was facing roughly 43% more active felony criminal cases and 33% more active family dispute cases than average pre-pandemic levels.

About a month ago, Jurvakainen said 85 cases required defendants to be summoned to court for their first appearance. Newly arrested people can only be held for 72 hours if charges are not filed. Defendants from those 85 cases missed the deadline and now have to be called back. The delay may affect the amount of witnesses available and witnesses’ memory, Jurvakainen said.