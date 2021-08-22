Cowlitz County police, mental health providers concerned about new law's changes to crisis response

“We maintain that contact so we’re not just walking away, but our hands are really pretty tied in these situations,” Shook said. “Making decisions on who we can help and who we can’t is heartbreaking.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Changes to police response

Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk said Wednesday his officers will still back up a crisis responder or other mental health worker who goes out to a crisis call. However, under the new law, police can’t take on most of the mental health calls alone, and the new law directs them to leave the area if no crime is being committed, Kirk said.

“If they (crisis responders) can’t or won’t come, we’ll leave because the legislation believes strongly that we’ll make it worse and there will be a bad outcome,” he said.

According to the ACLU of Washington, the legislation included those directions in response to incidents of police violence against people not committing a crime or who were killed while in crisis and needing help.

Kirk said one of the biggest changes in the law directing when officers can use force to take someone to the hospital is that they can no longer take what others saw or heard into consideration. Police now have to witness that someone is an imminent danger to themselves or others firsthand, he said.