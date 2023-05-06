As Olympia lawmakers continue to debate proper punishment for drug possession, Cowlitz County law enforcement are preparing their own response with a local ordinance that would raise the punishment from today's misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor — meaning a person could serve a year in county jail.

Local law enforcement officials say they are presenting similar ordinances to each of their city or country councils for a unified solution.

The ordinance comes as the state's current law sunsets on July 1, and if state legislators don't write a new law, possession of drugs like fentanyl, meth and heroin become legal.

On Tuesday Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a special legislative session would start on May 16 to solve the "Blake fix" that legislators failed to accomplish during the regular session when they were tasked with writing a new law to replace a temporary solution. The temporary solution is the law on the books today and requires people found in possession of drugs to receive two referrals for treatment before they are cited for a misdemeanor.

The Kalama City Council became the first local legislative body to consider the language during its Thursday meeting. The council preliminarily approved the draft code, with plans to adopt the final language at its May 18 meeting.

Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera said he is encouraged by the collaboration of Cowlitz County’s law enforcement leaders with District Court to put together a uniform policy.

As part of the effort, the District Court judges are also working to put together a drug court, similar to the long-standing Superior Court program.

Herrera told The Daily News Kalama is in "lock step" with county and other law enforcement agencies to come to a "workable" outcome.

“This legislation will give our law enforcement the tools they need to ensure safety in our community, but also provide the opportunity to direct folks into rehabilitation and treatment as well,” said Council member Jon Stanfill. “I think it’s all around a good approach.”

Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said he plans to submit an ordinance to the Longview City Council on May 25 that could punish a person in possession of hard narcotics with a 300-plus day stint in county jail.

The ordinance won't go into effect until 30 days after the council votes to pass the legislation.

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said there has been a decrease in drug cases since the Blake decision, which downgraded simple drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor, but a rise in property and violent drug-related crimes that involved more victims.

Two years have passed since the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state's simple drug possession law, ruling that the statute was unconstitutional because it violated both Washington's state constitution and the U.S. Constitution's due process clause for lacking an intent element.