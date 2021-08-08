Related to this story

Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog
Crime and Courts

A Wednesday night press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's department said the 55-year-old man will be charged with second degree assault from the initial incident, then with two counts of second degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, felony harassment, harming a police dog, obstructing a law enforcement officers and resisting arrest stemming from the standoff. His name will be released when he is booked. 