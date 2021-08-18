Cowlitz County Office of Public Defense hires more attorneys to deal with Blake resentencing, pandemic caseload

“Being in a pandemic era, with this decision is the perfect storm, creating significant impacts on all the staff in this office,” Reardon said.

The office was overloaded before the Blake decision as well. Reardon said her misdemeanor attorneys had more cases than the state allows. Reardon said she expects more misdemeanor cases soon, as the new simple possession drug law took effect July 25 and downgraded the infraction from a felony.

To deal with the caseload, the county commissioners awarded the office $165,500 of state or federal funds Aug. 10 to hire a defense attorney, legal specialist and investigator for 18 months, according to county documents.

Resentencing

In September, a new attorney will relieve two public defenders who have taken on Blake resentencing cases in addition to their regular workload.

For now, Public Defender Enamorado said he evaluates paperwork filed by convicts or their family members to start resentencing and prioritizes those who could be immediately released. The new hire will take over those cases, as well as help people with simple possession convictions who are no longer in custody to file paperwork to remove the conviction, possibly wiping their records clean.