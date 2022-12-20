Cowlitz County man charged with having child porn

A 33-year-old Cowlitz County man is charged with seven counts of possession of child porn in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Jesse Ryan Chattick was released from jail on a $10,000 bond Friday and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Someone he was close to turned him in following the discovery of child porn on Nov. 2 in the deleted photos folder of his iPhone, according to court documents.

Detective Roy Slaven of the Kelso Police Department was one of the officers who responded to the scene and wrote in the probable cause statement that the phone contained multiple images of "children completely nude" and that they "appear to be minors between the ages of 8-14."

After a judge approved dual search warrants for both Chattick's residence and phone, Slaven was able to locate 244 images that depicted child porn created or captured in 2022, according to court documents.

After sharing eight of the 244 images with a medical professional, Slaven writes that the doctor said the majority of them depicted sexual acts with children.

Earlier this month, a person was granted a restraining order against Chattick for stalking, according to court records. He was ordered to stay 1,000 feet away from the person and surrender any weapons.