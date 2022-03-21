Cowlitz County law enforcement receive $4K in state funds to store rape kits

Four local police departments have been awarded a total of $4,200 to ensure evidence gathered after unreported alleged rapes can be protected up to decades after suspected crimes took place.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced last week the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, as well as police departments in Castle Rock, Kalama and Kelso are among the 53 state law enforcement agencies scheduled to receive reimbursements to purchase refrigeration to store rape kits in the state’s first round of such funding. The additional space ensures people who provided evidence after alleged rapes can file police reports using the collected evidence up to 20 years later.

“More storage means more evidence can be tested, and more crimes can be solved,” Ferguson said in a press release. “These resources will bring justice to survivors.”

Kits

Sometimes alleged victims will gather evidence in a rape kit at a hospital and decide to report alleged crimes years later, or not report assaults at all. Rape kits are not tested without the victim’s consent, reports the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.

A 2020 state law requires unreported rape kits to be housed for 20 years by local law enforcement agencies.

The state funding will help local law enforcement agencies buy refrigeration space to store evidence from sexual assaults. Evidence like blood or urine needs to be refrigerated.

Ferguson reports the awarded agencies requested grants to purchase the refrigeration. A total of $1.77 million in state funding is scheduled to be provided in reimbursements. The following grant totals are allocated for Cowlitz County agencies:

$1,500 for the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

$1,200 for the Kelso Police Department.

$800 for the Castle Rock Police Department.

$700 for the Kalama Police Department.

Another 12 agencies, including the Castle Rock and Woodland police departments, are slated to receive funds during the office’s second round of grants, according to a spokesperson for the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.

A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory Division said kits are tested within about 140 days of receipt and returned to the original law enforcement agencies after testing.

By the numbers About 70 rape kits pending testing or in the process of being tested in Cowlitz County. About 5,800 rape kits pending testing or in the process of being tested in Washington state. Source: Washington State Patrol as of Feb. 28.

Long-term goals

The funding is part of Ferguson’s roughly seven-year campaign to end the state’s rape kit backlog, which amassed more than 9,000 untested rape kits in 2015.

The campaign — called Washington’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative — was awarded a $3 million federal grant in 2017 and a $2.5 million federal grant in 2019 to complete the work.

As of Feb. 28, the state reports 5,971 backlogged rape kits had been tested by the Washington State Patrol crime lab and roughly 4,029 backlogged kits are left to be tested. The state says 1,366 matches to the national DNA database were found using tested rape kits, and 2,463 kits with DNA not previously on file with the national database were added.

