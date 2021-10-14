Cowlitz County law enforcement propose body camera funding to meet state's January deadline

Cowlitz County law enforcement departments are looking to purchase body cameras to adhere to a new state legislation that requires filming interrogations of juveniles and people involved in suspected felonies by 2022.

Longview and Kelso police departments, as well as the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, are starting preliminary discussions with their overseeing city or county councils to fund the devices by the January deadline.

Cameras

Body cameras can be clipped to officers’ uniforms or worn as headsets to record audio and video of interactions with the public. The new legislation specifically requires audio and video recordings of interrogations, performed at law enforcement facilities like jails, of juveniles or people involved in alleged felonies. Only audio recordings are required for those types of interrogations at other locations.

Longview Capt. Branden McNew said body cameras are the only practical solution to offer automatic transferal to a cloud system to manage recordings as evidence. He said uploading audio files from a cellphone after every recorded interaction would take too long.

