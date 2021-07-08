Cowlitz County law enforcement prepare for new drug possession law that requires treatment referrals, downgrades charge

McNew said there is no referral tracking system in place to determine how many referrals a suspect has received. County agencies plan to use a shared system, currently used to create police reports, to document referrals so officers can establish when possession arrests should be made.

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said there also is no way for local law enforcement to track whether a person has received previous referrals outside of Cowlitz County.

“There wasn’t a lot of thought about how we would track these referrals,” he said.

+2 Legislative 'fix' to drug charge will shift cases to district court in Cowlitz County and around Washington Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said the biggest change is that misdemeanors are handled by district and municipal courts, so drug possession charges that used to be felonies and handled in Superior Court will shift to the other court.

Brightbill said suspects may be mailed summons to appear in court for drug possession if officers later find they have enough referrals to be arrested. Summons require suspects to give accurate addresses and check their mail.

“Referrals are a very slow way to work through the legal system,” Brightbill said. “Previously, if someone had an illegal substance, you could take action right there.”

Drug prevention

McNew said police often find crimes occur to support a drug habit or while someone is under the influence.