Cowlitz County law enforcement offer bonuses to recruit officers, as sheriff's office adds positions

Local law enforcement agencies say they are facing staffing shortages because people are more skeptical about policing, and some departments are offering hiring bonuses to entice workers.

Fewer applicants

Longview Police Department Capt. Brandon McNew said there are fewer local officer applicants today because of national anti-police rhetoric, which is creating a “competitive market.”

“If you talk to potential candidates, they say there is a national narrative of mistrust of police officers,” McNew said. “That is definitely not our experience here.”

To draw applicants, local departments are offering more money. The Kelso Police Department is offering a $20,000 incentive for new lateral hires — up from $5,000. According to Kelso City Council documents, the incentive will be paid out at the end of each year for four consecutive years for officers who accept positions that are at the same level as their previous employment.

