Cowlitz County Jail officials have seen seven more fights in the first two months of 2023 as compared to the same time period a year before, as officials say there are more serious suspected offenders than in previous years and a growing number of inmates with mental health issues.

Cowlitz County Corrections Director Marin Fox said there have been 13 inmate fights in the Cowlitz County Jail this year, compared to six the year before during the same time period. She said one of the fights this year ended with an inmate needing medical attention.

Fox said jail inmates are there for more "serious crimes," compared to years before.

Currently, the Cowlitz County Jail houses 12 inmates who are either facing murder charges, attempted murder charges, or homicide, Fox wrote in an email.

During a Feb. 13 Cowlitz County Commissioner's business meeting, Fox told both Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Richard Dahl that "the makeup of our population has changed pretty dramatically" and that there are "lots and lots of fights. So many fights."

"In the past few years, the number of inmates that are classified above minimum has steadily increased. Currently, 40-45% of the inmate population are classified as medium or maximum security," Fox wrote in an email.

The jail population is climbing back up to pre-pandemic levels. Previously, Fox said the average daily population of the Cowlitz County Jail was 150 in January 2022, but on Wednesday there were 239 inmates and 258 the day before. In 2019, the jail's average daily population was about 261, she said.

In the Feb. 13 meeting, Fox said the jail's population would "probably be higher," if not for the Blake decision as "drug possession charges were very common."

In 2021, the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state's simple drug possession law as unconstitutional in State v. Blake. State legislators later created a temporary fix, downgrading the felony to a misdemeanor and requiring referrals for treatment twice before making an arrest. The law is set to expire in July.

Mental health

Fox also said there is a "significant number of inmates with serious mental health issues," and many are waiting to be transferred for treatment.

The Cowlitz County Jail has 77 cells, and 28 are currently quartering inmates with serious mental health issues, many of whom require to be housed unaccompanied, according to Fox.

Fox said wait times for people to be transferred to Western State Hospital "has continued to increase." Courts send suspects in need of competency restoration to the hospital, and the number of referrals to be admitted has been growing across the state.

Fox told The Daily News six inmates are awaiting a bed at Western State Hospital, and 13 other inmates are in the hospital's "evaluation process."

"We currently have one inmate who was ordered to go to WSH for competency restoration in July of 2022, and today we received word from WSH that his expected bed date will be in June of this year," she said in an email sent on Wednesday.