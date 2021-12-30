Cowlitz County inmates face delayed transfers to restore competency for trials

Increased referrals and delayed admittance for state-run inpatient mental health treatment have led to dropped charges in an alleged September bank burglary in Woodland and almost dismissed charges for an alleged September kidnapping in Kelso.

The defense for both cases argued the deadline to transfer defendants to state facilities for treatment had passed and defendants were incarcerated for weeks longer than legally allowed because of extended delays to be admitted.

When people are charged with crimes, they can receive state evaluations to ensure they understand and can assist in their defense. State law says inmates must be evaluated within 14 days of court orders and transferred to mental health treatment facilities within seven days of court orders if they are found to be in need of services like therapy or medication to restore competency.

“The timelines are very difficult or unable to be met,” said Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen. “Because the state is unable to meet deadlines, we are seeing dismissals.”

The extended wait times are a problem locally and throughout the state. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which manages the treatment facilities, reports only 13% of patients in need of competency restoration were admitted for inpatient care in November 2020 within the required seven days.

Delays

Extended wait times has been an ongoing problem, reports DSHS, because "the demand for all forms of mental health services far outweighs what is available" in the state.

The problem also is exacerbated when admittance is delayed due to the pandemic. DSHS Behavioral Health Spokesman Tyler Hemstreet said the hospitals cannot admit people into certain wards for seven to 10 days when staff or patients test positive for COVID-19. The department offers treatment at Western State Hospital and Eastern State Hospital, as well as residential treatment facilities in Lakewood and near Centralia.

Both the Woodland bank robbery suspect and the Kelso kidnapping suspect could not be transferred for more than a month after their competency evaluations were filed due to limited capacity at state treatment facilities, according to court documents. The Cowlitz County Office of Public Defense could not be reached directly for comment.

Cases

Two felony charges for Mitchell Hunt, 28, were dropped in the fall after Hunt was arrested in September and accused of breaking into the Goerig Street U.S. Bank in Woodland.

Public Defender Justin Morehouse wrote in an Oct. 18 motion that Hunt had a tentative admittance date at a state treatment facility about 60 days after the court filed for his competency restoration. Hunt’s case was dropped Oct. 25 and he was ordered to receive a state evaluation for involuntary commitment, according to court records.

Jurvakainen said these orders for civil commitment evaluations take priority over competency restoration cases at state treatment facilities, further delaying people in line to have competency restored to stand trial.

In a different case, Morehouse requested felony kidnapping charges be dropped for Jordan Hotchkiss, 43, after Hotchkiss allegedly tried to abduct a 12-year-old in September in the 200 block of Catlin Street in Kelso. Morehouse wrote in a Nov. 1 motion, Hotchkiss’ transfer deadline was Oct. 13, and there was no guarantee he would be transferred to Western State Hospital in "the next 60 days." Morehouse wrote that Hotchkiss' “due process rights have already been, and continue to be, violated every day he is detained without being transported for competency restoration.”

Hotchkiss’ dismissal was not approved by Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Marilyn Haan. Nov. 5 court documents state the court ruled the “safety of the community outweighs the rights of the defendant.” Hotchkiss was transferred in December to Western State Hospital and a hearing to review his competency is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2022, according to court records.

