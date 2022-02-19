Cowlitz County firefighters, first responders tackle industry stresses on marriage, family together

First responders joined a training Friday night — not to perfect their emergency skills, but their marriages.

Retired Seattle Fire Department Capt. Mike Gagliano and his wife, writer Anne Gagliano led a two-hour class hosted by the Kelso fire department, county chaplains and a local chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters on the challenges of maintaining marriages in an industry racked with stress, trauma and irregular hours.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Bryan Ditterick and his wife attended the class together. Ditterick said the couple knows, first-hand, the industry's stressors, like running on separate schedules while he works 24-hour shifts at the station. That's why they prioritize family dinners with their two children at least three times a week, he said.

"Any type of shift work, where you're responsible for other people, it comes with some extra stress," Ditterick said.

Higher divorce rate

The Dittericks and the Gaglianos are going against the curve when it comes to firefighter marriages. A survey of 163 firefighters published in 2021 in The Journal of Family Issues says divorce was reported by firefighters at greater rates than the general population, and most divorces occurred after people joined the industry.

The statistic is well known among firefighters, Mike Gagliano said, and the reason why he and his wife have led marriage support seminars for first responders about twice a month for the last decade. Before he retired, Mike Gagliano said he often relayed advice from his wife to fellow firefighters looking for marriage help.

The advice turned into Anne Gagliano's column on FireLife.com and the 2018 book "Challenges of the Firefighter Marriage," which the couple co-authored.

Spouses' share

Neither Anne Gagliano or Ditterick's wife are firefighters, but they share their husbands' experiences.

Friday's class was part of an ongoing effort to create more support for local first responders' families. A fledging organization called the First Responder Family Resources of Cowlitz County is recruiting volunteers to help fellow first responders' partners when the pressures of the job start playing out in the relationship.

Members of this peer support group are asked to call fellow first responders' partners in need to talk through issues, or just listen, organizers say.

First Responder Family Resources of Cowlitz County Website: firstresponderfamily.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/FirstResponderCowlitz

Exposure to danger, trauma and sleep deprivation are the top three challenges of firefighting, Anne Gagliano said, and the effects often spill over at home. The issues are similar for all first responders, she added, but the solutions aren't one-size-fits-all.

"It's not cookie cutter, it's not a recipe," Mike Gagliano said.

Instead, the couple's class and book focus on five conversations partners can have with each other to discuss issues like family prioritization and coping with leaving the chaos of emergency services at the end of the day to a calmer life at home.

"How do you bridge the gap between those two worlds?" Mike Gagliano asked. "Navigating that poorly can cause so many arguments."

'We're big believers'

The couple has led seminars in roughly 40 states, from a handful of people at volunteer fire departments to hundreds of participants at larger venues.

For the Gaglianos, the last roughly 30 years of marriage has been worth the work.

"We're big believers in marriage," Mike Gagliano said. "It's the single greatest decision of our lives."

