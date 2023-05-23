When Brayden Tanner Nichols, 29, of Kelso, was addicted to heroin, he said he lost his job, burned bridges and lived in his car.

Nichols said he “overdosed many times” and nearly died twice.

“My addiction has brought me to do things that broke my moral code,” he said. “I started lying, stealing and breaking the law.”

On May 16, Nichols graduated from Cowlitz County Superior Court’s Drug Court, a 12-month program where participants enter treatment for drug addiction. If they successfully complete the program, current charges are dropped.

County officials say they are seeing a rise in drug court participants, following dips during COVID and after the state overturned its longstanding felony drug law. They expect to see the program grow as district court develops its own version of drug court.

Five graduated from the superior court program on May 16 in a nondescript building on the campus of the Hall of Justice formerly called the Cowlitz County Training Center but affectionately dubbed the boathouse.

There were balloons, flowers, photos, a large class of 2023 banner hanging, and each graduate received a certificate of completion, bracelet, drug court coin, and tassel. The charges that led to them being in the program were also officially dropped.

“Giving you this dismissal gives me joy,” said Cowlitz County Therapeutic Courts Manager Adam Pithan as he handed the certificates.

Blake decision and fix

Pithan criticized the Blake decision during the graduation ceremony, saying dozens in the county’s drug court program were dismissed after the opinion.

“I’m sure there are some lawmakers [that] think that [it] was fantastic, but it’s not as compassionate as people think it is,” he said.

On Feb 25, 2021, the Washington Supreme Court rendered a landmark decision in State v. Blake, declaring the state’s primary drug possession law unconstitutional, and on that date, 37 clients were dismissed from the county drug court program, Pithan said.

One of the dismissed clients was Dessie Adele Howard. She returned to the program March 22 and the 28-year-old graduated May 16.

Howard, who was five months pregnant at the time of her arrest, advised people at the ceremony to “try to find a purpose while you’re here.”

“I’m glad I found mine,” she said.

Pithan said the county program is successful. He said 80% of drug court graduates don’t re-offend within three years of graduation.

In 2020, the program had 104 clients, but after the pandemic lockdowns, attendance dwindled to the low 60s. Now, attendance is rising at 89 participants, and he expects the number to remain stable as district court creates its own version.

With the new law passed during a special Legislative session on May 16, drug possession will be a gross misdemeanor and district court, where gross misdemeanors are handled, will have its own version of drug court.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Michael Evans spoke at the graduation event. He made an analogy between the five graduates and phototropism, an action witnessed in plants, whereby they respond and orient their growth in reaction to light.

“So, when I see each of you participating in drug court, I see these beautiful plants that are tall and ... maybe a little bit weaken, but you’re leaning towards the light,” he said.