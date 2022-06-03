Cowlitz County District Court judge recommended for bench suspension

Burchett's statement

"First of all, being a District Court Judge and representing Cowlitz County as a District Court Judge has been an incredible honor. Cowlitz County citizens are amazing and I was so motivated to listen to their needs and desires and to implement Community Court and to obtain $260,000 in funding for a follow-up Therapeutic Court. My passion has always been for equal access to justice but in my current position, I have been thwarted and marginalized at every turn. Regretfully, I have decided, on my own volition, to not run for reelection even though many citizens came forward to ask me to run for re-election. My decision came after great thought and in-depth conversations with my family. The effect on me personally these past three and a half years and on my family has been extremely detrimental. Let me be clear, my decision had nothing to do with the CJC but had everything to do with my health and well-being and the stress that my family has experienced.

As far as any mistakes that I have made during my tenure, they have been novice mistakes that a new Judge might make. I am not a victim and I did make mistakes, but none of them were illegal nor intentional.

Furthermore, I have a pending lawsuit against Cowlitz County and the specific details will become apparent shortly and for any other questions, I would refer them to my attorney, Henderson Law Group."