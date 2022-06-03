Cowlitz County District Court judge recommended for bench suspension

A Cowlitz County District Court judge whose term ends in January cannot seek re-election without the approval of a state ethics committee, who also recommended she be suspended from the bench for 10 days in light of ethics violations.
The state Supreme Court makes the final decision on the suspension, which an ethics commission representative said could be decided within a month.
The Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Tuesday the group had censured first-term Judge Debra Burchett for violating the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct. The censure is the highest reprimand the commission can impose and this was the second sanction from the group Burchett received in the last year.
J. Reiko Callner, executive director with the Washington state Commission on Judicial Conduct, said it is rare for a judge to receive several sanctions in such a short time frame.
In an emailed statement to The Daily News, Burchett said she has been “thwarted and marginalized at every turn” during her 3.5 years on the bench. She said she has a pending lawsuit against Cowlitz County and details about the suit will “become apparent shortly.”
She said her issues stem from “novice mistakes that a new judge might make.”
“I am not a victim and I did make mistakes, but none of them were illegal nor intentional,” she wrote in the email.
Agreement
Burchett agreed to rectify conduct errors pointed out by the commission in April 2021, and was then charged by the commission with new ethics violations in December. On Tuesday, the commission announced Burchett’s attorney and the commission approved an agreement, similar to how a plea deal is negotiated in criminal cases, Callner said.
In the agreement, Burchett stipulated to new violations and the board recommended the state Supreme Court suspend her from office for 10 days and required her to receive permission from the ethics commission to run for re-election.
Burchett’s term in District Court ends this January and she did not file for re-election during the state’s filing window about two weeks ago. District court oversees cases such as criminal misdemeanors, traffic infractions and low-dollar civil claims.
In her email to The Daily News, Burchett said she decided on “my own volition, to not run for re-election even though many citizens came forward to ask me to run for re-election.”
She said the ethics commission did not sway her conclusion not to run for a second term.
“Let me be clear, my decision had nothing to do with the CJC but had everything to do with my health and well-being and the stress that my family has experienced,” she wrote in the email.
Violations
Under the newest set of charges, the commission says Burchett agreed she violated judicial conduct rules, including not acting impartially or ensuring every person with a legal interest in a proceeding is heard.
During a small claims case in which a plaintiff was suing a defendant, Burchett awarded the defendant money the defendant didn’t ask for, Callner said. The plaintiff should have been allowed to argue against the award, but couldn’t do so because there was no way to know Burchett would make that decision without a counterclaim filed, Callner added.
The violation occurred in June, roughly two months after the ethics committee reprimanded Burchett for initial ethics violations.
In August, the commission says Burchett also had an off-the-record conversation with a litigant that resulted in her dismissing his traffic infraction without explanation.
The April 2021 violations include similar misconduct. According to a commission report, Burchett imposed a week of jail in January 2020 without telling a defendant of her right to counsel or her right to counter the allegations. The report also states Burchett didn’t let a person, who was late, into a virtual courtroom because she “was apparently tired and said that ‘she just can’t.’”