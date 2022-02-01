Cowlitz County District Court judge pleads guilty to reckless driving after 2020 DUI arrest

A Cowlitz County judge charged in 2020 with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Kelso has pleaded guilty to reckless driving. Cowlitz County District Court Judge M. James Imboden, 49, of Kalama, was sentenced in Clark County District Court to 40 hours of community service, which has already been completed, court records say.

A state commission that reviews judges’ behavior has not issued any reprimands for Imboden, whose term ends in December 2022.

Plea

In his guilty plea, Imboden said he is innocent of reckless driving, and pleaded guilty to avoid trial. He was ordered to pay $545.50 in fines and court fees. He said he plans to run for re-election and learn from the traffic violation.

“I would like to express my deep regret and remorse for my behavior in 2020 which led to my plea to a charge of reckless driving,” Imboden said. “I have always tried to do the best I can and set an example to others as a leader and role model. I failed in that regard on this occasion and for that I sincerely apologize to my family, friends, colleagues, and the community. I take full responsibility for my actions, and I am committed to learning from this lapse in judgment.”

Imboden served on the bench as an elected judge for about 15 months before his arrest. He is the Cowlitz County District Court presiding judge, meaning in addition to hearing cases, he oversees the court's administrative and financial services and acts as the courts spokesperson, according to the state.

District Court covers matters such as misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases, including DUIs and reckless driving — that’s why Imboden’s case was sent to Clark County.

Consequences

The Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct has not recommended Imboden’s removal to the state supreme court.

Executive Director Reiko Callner said inquiries are private until a suspected violator admits to the findings or contests charges. She said the organization typically waits to investigate issues until after criminal proceedings end.

Some judges, like Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Marybeth Dingledy, have been convicted of DUIs, reprimanded with community service by the commission, and continue to serve, according to the Commission on Judicial Conduct.

History

Imboden was pulled over April 17, 2020, after police received a report of a driver speeding, nearly hitting vehicles and running a red light over the Allen Street Bridge in Kelso.

The officer said the judge's movements appeared slow and uncoordinated, and the smell of alcohol was emitting from the car, according to a police report. Imboden denied he had been drinking and refused to give a breath sample, the report says. The passenger, who was also the owner of the car, had been drinking, Imboden said in the report.

Imboden substituted for District Court judges in 2017, according to his statement in the 2018 Cowlitz County Voters’ Guide. He previously heard cases like probate and uncontested matters as a hired Cowlitz County Superior Court commissioner, and left the position around the time he was elected as District Court judge, said Cowlitz County Superior Court Administrator Chad Connors.

