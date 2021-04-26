Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett violates seven rules of conduct, reprimanded with additional training

A state commission that reviews judicial misconduct announced Friday Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett violated seven judicial rules of conduct, including not advising defendants of their rights at probation review hearings and eliciting statements against defendants’ self interests.
The report states Burchett received a “reprimand,” as an “intermediate level disciplinary action” and will receive additional training. The training requirement is the only action taken by the commission against Burchett.
Burchett, who has been on the bench since 2019, said her mistakes as a new judge were not “intentional” and she is working with the commission to take “all the necessary steps to correct them.”
“I was the first female judge ever elected to hold office in Cowlitz County District Court and was elected with two other brand-new male judges,” she said. “The mistakes that I made were early on in my tenure. None of them were intentional or purposeful. I always strive to do better and to represent the community that elected me.”
District court oversees cases such as criminal misdemeanors, traffic infractions and low-dollar civil claims.
Cowlitz County District Court Administrator Dee Wirkkala said she cannot recall a district court judge being sanctioned by the state in her roughly 30 years in the position.
Washington State Committee on Judicial Conduct Executive Director Reiko Callner said Burchett has agreed to review the judicial code of conduct, receive additional training and work with a mentor judge to ensure the violations don’t reoccur.
“If a judge is going to stay on the bench, the goal is to make them the best judge possible,” Callner said.
She said judicial conduct infractions are rare.
“Most judges go their entire career without violations,” she said.
New violation
The report states Burchett has “substantially improved her practice” since the review of her conduct began in 2020. She has made one violation since, which was found during her review and was included in the violations report.
Burchett did not let a person into her courtroom held over Zoom, around 3:15 p.m. Feb. 26.
The person’s name in the Zoom waiting room was labeled “Help I couldn’t log in at 2 p.m.” The report states Burchett “was apparently tired and said that ‘she just can’t.’”
A warrant was issued for the defendant who did not make the 2 p.m. hearing.
Burchett said she didn’t know the identity of the person trying to enter the courtroom and wasn’t “intentionally ignoring anyone.” She said during in-person court proceedings a warrant would be issued if someone arrived over an hour late to a hearing.
Filed violations
The report states complaints against the judge were received in January and February 2020.
Burchett imposed a week of jail in January 2020 without telling a defendant her right to counter the allegations or have an attorney during a probation review hearing.
She also recommended specific relicensing and insurance companies to defendants “on several occasions,” which is an abuse of power, the report states. Burchett said she recommended a company that allows people to take driver’s license tests multiple times for the same price because defendants were failing.
In two different driving offense cases, Burchett questioned defendants about the validity of their driver’s licenses, which violates their best interest and their right to stay silent, the report states. Burchett said she did so to help defendants obtain licenses and insurance.
Burchett “regularly presided over cases” in which a notice of disqualification had been filed against her, according to the findings. Callner said anyone has a right to dismiss one judge from a case before important decisions are made. Burchett said she didn’t receive notifications of disqualification, and had to read all of the courtroom notes to obtain the information.
The report states Burchett personally investigated whether a defendant completed community service hours in February 2020, which violates the judge’s neutrality. Burchett said she called a local agency to confirm completion when she received what she believed was a fraudulent letter stating the defendant had met their hours. She said she now knows a clerk should have called instead.
Burchett asked about defendants’ personal finances when requesting court-appointed lawyers several times in open court, the findings state. Callner said Burchett was warned of violating defendants’ privacy, but not sanctioned for asking about defendants’ finances.
According to the 2019 Cowlitz County Voters’ Pamphlet, Burchett was a prosecutor in Grays Harbor and Cowlitz counties, as well as a substitute judge in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.
Her private company, Burchett Law Firm, held the public defense contracts for Cowlitz District Court in Kelso, Kalama and Castle Rock.