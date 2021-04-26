Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett violates seven rules of conduct, reprimanded with additional training

Filed violations

The report states complaints against the judge were received in January and February 2020.

Burchett imposed a week of jail in January 2020 without telling a defendant her right to counter the allegations or have an attorney during a probation review hearing.

She also recommended specific relicensing and insurance companies to defendants “on several occasions,” which is an abuse of power, the report states. Burchett said she recommended a company that allows people to take driver’s license tests multiple times for the same price because defendants were failing.

In two different driving offense cases, Burchett questioned defendants about the validity of their driver’s licenses, which violates their best interest and their right to stay silent, the report states. Burchett said she did so to help defendants obtain licenses and insurance.

Burchett “regularly presided over cases” in which a notice of disqualification had been filed against her, according to the findings. Callner said anyone has a right to dismiss one judge from a case before important decisions are made. Burchett said she didn’t receive notifications of disqualification, and had to read all of the courtroom notes to obtain the information.