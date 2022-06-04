Cowlitz County District Court judge censured by ethics committee, runs for re-election unopposed

A Cowlitz County District Court judge, who is running for re-election and charged in 2020 for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, has been reprimanded by a state judicial ethics committee.

Cowlitz County District Court Judge M. James Imboden was censured by the Washington state Commission on Judicial Conduct in April following his guilty plea for reckless driving, stemming from the 2020 DUI charge.

A censure is the highest reprimand the commission can impose, but the committee did not recommend Imboden be suspended or removed from office.

Instead, the commission asked Imboden to complete his probation terms, review the state's Code of Judicial Conduct and make public presentations "related to his stipulated misconduct," according to commission records.

J. Reiko Callner, executive director with the Washington state Commission on Judicial Conduct, said other censured judges have given presentations on the prevention of their convicted crimes, like encouraging people not to drink and drive at a local service club.

Election

Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett was also recently censured by the same commission and recommended to be suspended from the bench for 10 days and to not seek re-election without the commission's permission.

Burchett is not running for re-election, though her term ends in January. Imboden is running unopposed in the August primary election and November General Election and aims to create confidence in his courtroom during his next term.

"My hope for my next term is to provide the citizens of Cowlitz County a fair and responsive system of justice while protecting their rights and liberties, upholding the law and resolving disputes fairly and effectively, all while seeking the highest possible understanding, trust and confidence," he said in an email to The Daily News.

Agreement

According to commission records, the commission and Imboden agreed he broke judicial conduct rules, including committing a criminal offense and appearing to be impartial.

Imboden served on the bench as an elected judge for about 15 months before his arrest in April 2020 in Kelso. A police officer said Imboden referenced his position as judge when he was arrested, according to a commission report. Imboden maintains he was not trying to use his power for influence, but understands how his response could seem that way, states the report.

District Court covers matters such as misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases, including DUIs and reckless driving. Imboden’s case was sent to Clark County, instead of Cowlitz County.

Imboden is the Cowlitz County District Court presiding judge, meaning in addition to hearing cases, he oversees the court’s administrative and financial services and acts as the courts spokesperson, according to the state.

Imboden told The Daily News he accepts the commission's sanction.

"This has been a very humbling experience of which I intend to learn from as I continue to serve our community," he said in an email.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.