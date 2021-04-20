Cowlitz County deputy discharges firearm while attempting arrest early Tuesday morning; unidentified suspect remains at large

A Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputy discharged his firearm while attempting to arrest a suspect at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday near Pacific Way and Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.

The suspect fled and still is at large.

No injuries were reported, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Longview Police Capt. John Reeves is leading the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team in investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The team is comprised of eight Cowlitz County law enforcement agencies and handles investigations into officer-involved shootings.

No further information was immediately available about the shooting, suspect or incident that led to the attempted arrest. The sheriff's office referred questions from The Daily News to the Longview Police Department, where a representative referred questions to the Kelso Police Department, which did not immediately return a call Friday morning from The Daily News.

Please check back for updates to this breaking news story.

