Cowlitz County deputies release tattoo recreations to ID body

Tattoo

One tattoo of an unidentified body. 

 CCSO, Contributed.

Cowlitz County deputies are asking the public to help identify a body discovered earlier this spring.

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies report an adult woman with three distinct tattoos was discovered dead in a local body of water in March.

Deputies commissioned a local artist to create images of the tattoos and shared them with the public.

Tattoo

One tattoo of an unidentified body. 

One tattoo is one a lion with a flower. Another has the initials J.C.B. written in bold letters. The third tattoo is red, blue and purple and includes an emblem that resembles Superman’s shield.

If people “recognize this combination of tattoos,” the department asks them to call Detective Caity Neill at 360-577-3092.

Anonymous tips can be made at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/FormCenter/Sheriffs-Office-26/Warrant-or-Suspicious-Activity-TIP-281.

Tattoo

One tattoo of an unidentified body. 

Last month, the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office also shared the names of 45 deceased people, who were identified, but whose remains had not been claimed.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

