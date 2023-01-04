Cowlitz County deputies arrest two brothers Monday in alleged gun bust

Two brothers are in custody in connection to a December reported theft of firearms in Silver Lake.

Elmer Craig Reynolds, Jr., born in 1962, and Richard Reynold, 56, were in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say they used a reported stolen laptop to track the suspects.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Dec. 12 to a report of stolen firearms and a computer in the 200 block of George Taylor Road in Silver Lake.

The computer's location feature allegedly alerted deputies to a residence near the 400 block of Hansen Road in Toutle, and nearby they stopped Elmer Reynolds, who reportedly told authorities he had no firearms. However, deputies report they saw empty bullet casings on the ground that matched the size of the swiped guns.

A sergeant reports seeing a pistol in Elmer Reynolds's pocket and he eventually admitted there were additional guns inside his vehicle. Deputies report they found ammo, stolen firearms and a rifle scope in the vehicle.

Deputies then contacted Elmer Reynolds' brother Richard at a home in the 200 block of South Toutle Road, after Elmer Reynolds said he gave firearms to him. Richard Reynolds, who has a lengthy criminal history that includes retail theft, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm, was discovered to have multiple firearms, including two stolen rifles, all of which he is prohibited from owning based on prior convictions.

Deputies transported the brothers to jail, where they were booked Monday and could face charges, including possessing stolen firearms and possessing stolen property. Elmer Reynolds could also face the charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Elmer Reynolds' bail is set for $10,000 and his brother's is set for $20,000. Both men are expected to appear before a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge on Jan. 12 for an initial arraignment.