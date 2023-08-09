A man is in custody after allegedly prowling a person's Castle Rock trailer and pistol-whipping the victim in the 100 block of Winfield Drive.

Robert Daniel Clark, 42, of Longview, was arrested and booked into Cowlitz County Jail around 8 p.m. Tuesday. He is scheduled for his first appearance in Cowlitz County Superior Court Wednesday.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office announced around 6 p.m. deputies were searching for the suspect around Powell Road and Dougherty Drive in Castle Rock after the attack that cut a person's ear.

A citizen spotted Clark — who officers announced was shirtless and wearing jean shorts and a red hat — crossing Interstate 5 in Castle Rock, according the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Using police dogs, deputies tracked and located Clark between I-5 and Buland Drive, west of the location of the alleged attack.

Clark's criminal history includes theft, burglary, theft of a firearm, assault, and a DUI charge, according to court records.