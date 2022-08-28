Cowlitz County court case backlog frustrates, tires victims

As an advocate, Deborah Nelson would tell survivors of sexual violence their cases would take 18 to 24 months on average to work through the court system. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that timeframe is more like 3 1/2 or four years, she said.

“The language of, ‘Well before COVID this is what it looked like, now it looks like this,’ that sense of defeat and frustration can feel slow to someone who wants justice today,” said Nelson, manager of the HOPE Project and Crime Victim Advocacy Program at Emergency Support Shelter.

Over the past two years, the Cowlitz County Superior and District courts have eaten away at the backlog of cases from COVID-19 and the Blake ruling — a Washington State Supreme Court holding that struck down the state’s simple drug possession law — but the number of open cases is still above pre-pandemic levels, according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Nelson said there’s concern the delays are affecting some jury members’ perception of victims. For example, a case from 2019 is just now going to trial now because the victim waited to report the crime, she said.

Even if a case doesn’t go to trial, it includes multiple hearings that are often rescheduled, Nelson said.

Repeated exposure to their abuser is retraumatizing for many victims, said Tonia Bertellotti, Emergency Support Shelter domestic violence program manager.

“They feel they can’t move forward,” she said. “It often feels like that anyways, but now it’s stretched out.”

Along with services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, the Emergency Support Shelter and its programs offer free, confidential services to victims of any crime (reported or not) and their friends and families.

Even if its not the same type of experience as a sexual assault case, waiting for resolution on an assault, property crime or other case is wearing on victims, Nelson said.

“If nothing else, there’s the days you schedule off work, the time you set aside,” she said. “It’s emotionally draining.”

Blake ruling

Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said his office is a contact point for victims, who often are frustrated by delays. As simple drug possession convictions are reworked under the Blake ruling, previously resolved cases get brought back up, he said.

“There are all sorts of impacts with COVID, and legislatively or through reform,” Jurvakainen said. “It seems the part that’s missing is the impact on victims, how it affects their life.”

In February 2021, the state Supreme Court ruled the state’s simple drug possession law was unconstitutional because prosecutors did not have to prove intent. Suspects could be arrested and charged for possessing drugs even if they didn’t know narcotics were on them, the court ruled in what is known as the Blake decision. A new simple drug possession law took effect July 2021.

The decision voided decades of convictions, leaving the Prosecuting Attorney’s office to withdraw simple possession convictions, resentence cases and refund court fees.

Following the ruling, Emergency Support Shelter teams discussed the effects of some perpetrators getting released earlier than expected, Bertellotti said. Although they may have been incarcerated for a different crime than abuse, the victim knew they were safe, she said.

Nelson said the program saw an increase in people requesting support getting protection orders after the ruling.

Though it’s understandable to be upset at the system and prosecutors, the delays are often out of their hands, Nelson said. Bertellotti encouraged people to try to be kind through the frustration.

Addressing the backlog

Many factors control how quickly a case moves ahead, but it mostly depends on the attorneys and defendants, Jurvakainen said.

“We’re trying to figure out ways to address the backlog when resources were at capacity pre-COVID,” he said.

Higher than usual staff turnover in the Prosecuting Attorney’s and Public Defender’s office have slowed progress, Jurvakainen said. Last year, both departments used state funds to hire temporary staff to help tackle the backlog and Blake-related work.

On Aug. 16, the Cowlitz County commissioners agreed to extend the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office temporary staff positions set to expire in December through June 2023.

Transitioning more court proceeding from virtual to in-person has also helped facilitate cases by improving communication between defendants and their attorneys, as well as the prosecution and defense, Jurvakainen said.

But new cases continue to stack on the growing number that stretch back a few years, he said.

Felony cases, tracked by how many have a trial date set, hovered around 570 as of last week, Jurvakainen said. That’s down from the 800 to 900 high earlier in the pandemic, but still above the approximately 300 pre-COVID, he said.

Cowlitz County District Court, which doesn’t include misdemeanors or gross misdemeanors from the cities, has a fairly large backlog, Jurvakainen said. The two attorneys each have about 550 to 580 cases, when the preferred number is 300, he said.

“During COVID, we had a dam erected where all pending cases stopped, and new cases were backing up the dam,” he said. “Now that the flood gates are open, at least a little, we’re working through those cases and trying to get those resolved.”