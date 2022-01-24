Cowlitz County Coroner Office identifies dead man pulled from Lake Sacajawea Wednesday

The body pulled from Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday in Longview was a Kelso man who died of drowning, officials say.

Cowlitz County Chief Deputy Coroner Brett Dundas said staff identified the man as Scott Lawrence Juntunen, 52, of Kelso. Dundas said Juntunen died of asphyxia due to fresh water drowning.

He said the manner of death could not be determined because of a lack of information, but the case was ruled to be noncriminal.

Juntunen’s body was pulled from the eastern end of the lake by Longview officers, Cowlitz County deputies, a dive team and county coroner staff Wednesday after a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. alerted officials of a body in the water.

Longview police report he could not be resuscitated once pulled from the water near the intersection of 18th Avenue and Nichols Boulevard, west of the Lions Shelter.

Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife report the lake spans about 46 acres and is around 8 feet deep.

