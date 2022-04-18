Cowlitz County Coroner asks for help identifying woman killed by train in Woodland

The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office is asking for help to identify a woman killed by a train April 1 in Woodland to reunite her with her family.

A video shows the woman walking north on the tracks when she was hit around 8 p.m. just north of the "Ghost Bridge" near the intersection of Dike Road and Kuhnis Road south of Woodland, according to the coroner's office.

Photos are not available because of the nature of her injuries. The woman is Hispanic, about 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot 4-inches and about 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and no tattoos or scars. She was wearing a faded black or charcoal baseball hat, a gray pullover sweatshirt, black tank top, light gray and white striped Adidas sweatpants, black RBX tennis shoes and red socks.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Department has contacted neighboring properties and nobody has been noted as missing at this time.

People with questions or information are asked to call Coroner Timothy Davidson at 360-577-3079 or Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill at 360-577-3092.

