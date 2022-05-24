Cowlitz County commissioners approve contract for sheriff's office mental health unit

About a year after it was first proposed, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office will soon include a team of professionals to help deputies respond to a growing number of calls where people are in crisis.

The county commissioners Tuesday approved an agreement with Columbia Wellness to provide four full-time mental health staff to work under direction of the sheriff’s office. They will respond to individuals in crisis and assess, stabilize and provide alternatives to going to jail or the hospital.

The contract, which can not pay Columbia Wellness more than $740,790, runs through the end of 2023 and is funded by the county’s one-tenth of 1% mental health sales tax.

Cowlitz County law enforcement agencies a year ago proposed a countywide “crisis coordination team” to help officers better respond to a growing number of calls for people experiencing substance abuse, homelessness or a mental health crisis.

Columbia Wellness was the only provider who submitted a proposal when the sheriff’s office opened the application in early December, said Chief Administrative Deputy Jordan Spencer. The sheriff’s office has space ready for the staff and will work with Columbia Wellness to hire the positions to get the team started as soon as possible, he said.

“It should be a good resource for the community and for the sheriff’s office. We’re excited to have it implemented,” Spencer said.

Along with providing expertise that law enforcement doesn’t have, the mental health staff can also help prevent a situation from turning into an arrest because some people respond negatively to an “authoritarian figure,” like an officer, showing up, Spencer said.

Commissioner Dennis Weber said the program will compliment the City of Longview’s, which started in August.

The city budgeted for two full-time positions and approved a contract with Columbia Wellness in July. The behavioral health unit and includes three specialists contracted by Columbia Wellness, two paid for by the city and one paid for with a Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs grant. The grant also paid for a specialist working with the Kelso Police Department.

Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta told the City Council in November the initial responses to calls usually involve police officers and the health unit, but the majority of the counselors’ contact with the community came through follow-up visits without police. Those responses free up a lot of an officer’s time when dealing with people who are frequently the subject of 911 calls, he said.

Drew McDaniel, Columbia Wellness CEO, told the commissioners Tuesday the program will help free up 911 services by responding and offering services before someone breaks the law or needs hospitalization. Services could include helping someone access housing or medication.

“This is an opportunity to augment an existing area of service,” McDaniel said. “We need to provide earlier intervention, engagement, outreach to address needs earlier and more appropriately to prevent taxing of the system.”

Commissioner Arne Mortensen questioned what the community will get from the program and asked Columbia Wellness return with numbers to show how it is working.

“I’ll vote to support this because I think sheriff’s office feels it will be helpful,” he said. “I’m sympathetic for deputies dealing with situations they’re forced into, so we’ll see how this works out.”

A citizen questioned how much public money the county and state will spend on people who don’t want or won’t accept help.

McDaniel said every community is dealing with that question, and up until the point someone passes the threshold for involuntary treatment, their family, friends and agencies do what they can to help.

“If we simply say, ‘Most people are not going to (accept help), so we’re not going to try,’ I don’t think we’ve stepped up to our obligation to our community,” he said. “If we have opportunities to make interventions, why not try?”

