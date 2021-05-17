County, behavioral health providers support police plan for crisis response partnership

Kelso teen is first to graduate from Cowlitz mental health court program In an earlier time, 16-year-old Elijah Whiteworth would have gone to juvenile jail for assaulting a teacher, evading a police officer, destroy…

The proposal is for the county to contract with a mental health provider for four masters-level mental health professionals, one each for the Sheriff’s Office, Longview and Kelso, and one to work with the three smaller police departments.

Huhta also applied for a Trueblood Grant to hire a coordinator to oversee the four crisis team providers.

In addition to the joint proposal, the city of Longview approved funding in its 2021-2022 General Fund budget for the police department to contract two full-time, licensed mental health professionals. Huhta said the department will select a provider to present to the council in the next few weeks.

The police chiefs, sheriff, corrections department, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and PeaceHealth St. John sent the commissioners letters in support of the plan.

County Corrections Department Director Marin Fox said Wednesday some people end up in jail repeatedly, typically on a minor charge, because law enforcement doesn’t have another option for them.

“I think they try different options, but ultimately when left with no options they end up in jail,” Fox said. “It’s a frustrating loop, and I think this is a hopeful attempt to create a different outcome.”