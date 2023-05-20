Officials have identified the three people found dead at a Kelso home Friday afternoon.

The three Kelso residents are: Mark A. Beam, 75, Candice J. Beam, 74, and Isaac A. Beam, 29, according to Cowlitz County Coroner Dana Tucker.

Kelso Police report the three bodies were discovered around noon Friday in the 700 block of North Seventh Avenue after officers responded to a domestic violence call involving a gun.

The coroner's office reports the cause and manner of death are pending autopsies.

Kelso Police report there is no "outstanding threat" to the community, and all parties involved in the deaths "are believed to be accounted for."