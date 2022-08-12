 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner identifies body found July 30 in Kelso

Cowlitz County coroner

The Cowlitz County Coroner van leaves a crime scene in February 2017.

 The Daily News File Photo

A 51-year-old Longview man has been identified as the body found July 30 in Kelso.

Alan Brice Nielsen's remains were found in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road, the Cowlitz County Coroner's Office said in a news release Friday. 

The coroner's office conducted an autopsy Aug. 2 to determine the cause of Nielsen's death and will release the results once fully completed, according to the news release. 

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office currently is investigating the circumstances around Nielsen's death. Those with questions regarding the investigation can contact Detective Sgt. Ryan Cruser at 360-577-3095. Questions about the autopsy and coroner's independent investigation can be directed to Cowlitz County Coroner Dr. Timothy Davidson at 360-577-3079. 

Detectives discovered the body in July after getting a search warrant for the wooded residential property because they believed there could be human remains. Law enforcement said there is no danger to the public as they continue to investigate.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

