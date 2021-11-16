Copper wire reported stolen from Kelso Head Start, church

A Kelso church and a preschool for low-income children reported copper wire stolen from their properties within the last few weeks.

Monday, the Head Start on the Barnes Elementary School campus in the 400 block of Barnes Street reported its heating and cooling system was in pieces outside the building and the copper wire was missing, according to Kelso police.

Lower Columbia College Head Start Director Mindy Leasure said Barnes North Head Start staff noticed the system's condenser unit was dismantled when they arrived to work Monday morning. The damage is estimated at $12,000, police said.

Leasure said the organization was able to "access emergency heat until the condenser unit is replaced" and the Kelso building will not close. She said the organization likely will receive a replacement through its insurance.

Head Start is a free federal program to prepare low-income children up to 5 years old for school. Lower Columbia College manages the eight Head Start centers in Cowlitz County.

Faith Center