Copper wire reported stolen from Kelso Head Start, church
Copper wire reported stolen from Kelso Head Start, church

Head Start at Barnes Elementary

Kids tour Head Start classrooms in 2019 at Barnes Elementary in Kelso. The facility will not close due to Monday's reported theft of copper wire. 

 Courtney Talak

A Kelso church and a preschool for low-income children reported copper wire stolen from their properties within the last few weeks.

Monday, the Head Start on the Barnes Elementary School campus in the 400 block of Barnes Street reported its heating and cooling system was in pieces outside the building and the copper wire was missing, according to Kelso police.

Lower Columbia College Head Start Director Mindy Leasure said Barnes North Head Start staff noticed the system's condenser unit was dismantled when they arrived to work Monday morning. The damage is estimated at $12,000, police said. 

Leasure said the organization was able to "access emergency heat until the condenser unit is replaced" and the Kelso building will not close. She said the organization likely will receive a replacement through its insurance. 

Head Start is a free federal program to prepare low-income children up to 5 years old for school. Lower Columbia College manages the eight Head Start centers in Cowlitz County. 

Faith Center

Kelso Officer Shayda Panah said a similar theft was reported at the Faith Center church on Minor Road in Kelso within the last two weeks. She said the church reported copper wiring was taken from their heating and cooling system as well. The church is located about a mile from the Barnes North Head Start

Panah said local copper thefts are "sporadic," and people generally steal the metal to sell to scrap yards for money. According to S&P Global, copper sold for more money in 2021 than in 2019 or 2020. 

