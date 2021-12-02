Copper thieves target Kelso, Longview churches, arts center

Churches, a preschool for low-income children and a public building — those are the targets of recent copper thefts in Kelso and Longview.

At least five organizations have reported copper stolen from systems for heating, cooling or water since October — and some say they have been hit more than once.

According to the Nasdaq Stock Market, the price of copper rose about 35% from January through the commodity's May high, though the price has since slightly dropped as of Wednesday's closing sale. People can sell copper to scrap metal buyers.

Copper wire reported stolen from Kelso Head Start, church A Kelso church and a preschool for low-income children reported copper wire stolen from their properties within the last few weeks.

Copper conducts heat quickly and is used in electronics like refrigerators, computers and HVAC systems, the latter of which are placed outside buildings. Longview Police Department Capt. Brandon McNew said buildings, like churches and recreation centers, that are not open every day may be at higher risk of HVAC vandalism and suggested securing systems with fencing, cameras and motion-sensing lights.

Reports

Tuesday, two heating systems located on the walls of the Kelso Barnes Elementary School Head Start were stripped of copper wire, said Head Start Director Mindy Leasure. She said classes for the federally funded preschool for low-income students were canceled for two days as a result, leaving 44 3- to 5-year-old children without class or provided meals.

Staff was using the wall systems to heat the building because the preschool's HVAC condenser was dismantled and stripped of copper Nov. 15, Leasure said. Insurance likely will replace the condenser for about $12,000, she added, but could not say how much the wall units will cost.

Cowlitz County catalytic converter thefts increase as global precious metals prices rise A rash of catalytic converter thefts in recent months has targeted residential and commercial vehicles, including Kalama School District vans,…

Longview Parks and Recreation Supervisor Steve Plampin said the McClelland Arts Center’s HVAC system was found dismantled Monday morning and the copper wiring stripped. He said the HVAC system was fenced and locked, but someone was able to break in and “dismantle the whole thing.” He said a deactivated unit that was not fenced also was dismantled and stripped of copper wiring about three weeks ago. The building is located in the 900 block of Delaware Street and used for Parks and Recreation classes or rented event space.

Kelso Police Records Clerk Angie Dombrowsky said the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in the 400 block of Crawford Street in Kelso reported copper pipes from a water heater stolen Nov. 18. She said an employee estimated the cost to replace the pipes at about $200, according to a police report.

Valley Christian Fellowship Pastor Mike Freeman said the Pacific Way church in Longview was hit twice at the end of October and early November when copper was taken from the church's cooling units and then its HVAC system. He said the church is adding additional security as a result.

An HVAC unit behind the Faith Center Church in the 1200 block of Minor Road in Kelso was destroyed and stripped of copper wiring around the end of October, said Pastor Jay Peach. Peach said to replace and install a new system will cost the church that provides a community food bank and weekend take-home food for children around $20,000. Peach installed four cameras Wednesday, which he said cost about $100 each, near the current system, which overlooks Interstate 5.

Police asking for help identifying driver in fatal Woodland hit-and-run that sent car into lake Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding the other car involved. It's a dark colored SUV with significant damage to the front passenger side and it fled southbound, Finn said.

Peach said he’s used to the local crime. Within the roughly two years he has been pastor of the church, Peach said two vans also have been stolen. He said the church is located in an area of high crime to reach people who need help the most, like people stealing items to pay for drug or alcohol addictions.

“That’s our whole thing about being here, is to reach out to those people,” Peach said. “No matter what happens, we’ll be here to help those people, even if they need some of our copper now and then.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.