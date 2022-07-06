Contracted janitor accused of recording under woman's desk at Cowlitz County Public Utility District

A janitor is accused of recording videos under a woman's desk at a Cowlitz County Public Utility District building off Industrial Way and is charged with two felonies.

Longview police arrested Brett Lee Mccord, 34, in May after a PUD employee reported finding a camera under a female employee's desk. The camera contained photos and videos it had shot, according to a police report.

Mccord was contracted with a third-party to clean the building after hours, the report states.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree voyeurism in Cowlitz County Superior Court. Protection orders to prevent Mccord from coming within 100 yards of the women at work or home were filed a day after his arrest.

Mccord was identified when the woman who found the camera also found footage of a vehicle with a license plate matching Mccord's. The police report states Mccord admitted to placing the camera under the desk and using an app on his phone to set a timer to record. He said he had a crush on two women who worked in the building and wanted to see them more "intimately," the report states.

Cowlitz County PUD spokeswoman Alice Dietz said the member organization could not provide much comment while the incident is under investigation, but said "The safety and security of our employees is our highest priority."

Mccord's jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 9 in Cowlitz County Superior Court. Mccord was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, with bail set at $60,000.

He was previously sentenced in 2017 in Cowlitz County of four counts of indecent liberties; four counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the first degree; and six counts of voyeurism.