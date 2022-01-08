Community raises $23K in four days for man hit by explosive in Longview New Year's Day

When Ron Turnboo picked up a lit explosive that someone sent his way early New Year’s Day in Longview, the device immediately blew up in his right hand, he said.

He watched his “fingers…literally dangling” from his arm, he added, as he ran the 1.5 miles south to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center by himself.

“My only thing was to get to the hospital to save my life,” Turnboo said.

Turnboo, 49, lost his right hand, wrist and part of his lower arm Jan. 1. Now locals are organizing to ensure Turnboo, who was living on the streets New Year's Day, finds permanent housing.

How to help GoFundMe, www.gofundme.com/f/vicious-explosive-attack-leaves-man-without-arm

Arrest

Longview police arrested Corey Bartlette, 25, of Longview Jan. 2 after he told officers the alleged assault was an accident, but two witnesses said Bartlette laughed after the device exploded, states a police report.

The probable cause statement for the alleged crime states Bartlette admitted to rolling a homemade, lit explosive toward Turnboo in the 800 block of Vandercook Way to “give him a show." He said he drank two 24-ounce cans of beer prior to releasing the device and did not intend to hurt anyone, states the report.

The police say a witness reported the alleged assault around midnight, Jan. 1. Three witnesses, including the two who said Bartlette laughed, originally told police they did not see the alleged assault when questioned early New Year’s Day, but recanted those statements that night, according to a report.

Bartlette’s father, Tom Lake of Longview, called the explosive a homemade firework to celebrate the New Year, but the probable cause statement says Bartlette called the device a “homemade tennis ball mortar with a fuse.” Longview Capt. John Reeves said the device was a tennis ball packed with gunpowder.

Charges

Bartlette was arrested for suspicion of second-degree assault, but court records show he was officially charged on Wednesday with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement and possession of an explosive device. He is scheduled to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty Thursday, Jan. 13, and is no longer in the Cowlitz County Jail.

Crystal McAllister of Longview said she feels Bartlette is getting off too easily, and that she and other community members are organizing a "rally for justice" during the Jan. 13 arraignment at the Hall of Justice in Kelso. McAllister expects nearly 100 people to join.

'Staying positive'

Mandie Hart of Kelso never met Turnboo until after she created a GoFundMe account to help pay for his housing and necessities like clothes and food, she said. As of Saturday, the page had raised $23,210 of its $30,000 goal through 519 donations in about four days.

Hart said she is collecting donations because she was devastated to hear a person without housing, who is already struggling, was injured. She said she often sees people write threatening posts on local social media sites about hurting people who live outside, whether by themselves on a local street like Turnboo or at the homeless encampment on Alabama Street in Longview.

It is unclear whether Turnboo was hurt intentionally, but Hart said she wants the vitriol against the homeless to stop.

“This is way too far. This has to stop," she said. "It's heart wrenching for people to take advantage of or hurt any vulnerable population."

Hart, who is studying to be a mental health counselor, helped Turnboo secure emergency housing through a local nonprofit, she said, so he can heal from his amputation indoors.

The location is only temporary, she added, and the goal is to find Turnboo permanent housing by using the donations, and working with social service agencies.

Hart said Turnboo's small, state stipend, he receives due to a diagnosed mental disorder, is not enough to pay for housing. She said volunteers are helping Turnboo apply for health insurance, and receive needed items like glasses and medication he doesn't have today.

“We hope to make this horrible experience just a little bit better," she said.

For now, Turnboo said he is enjoying his new housing, which he described as "safe," and is looking toward the future.

"I'm going to focus on staying positive and moving forward," he said.

