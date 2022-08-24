Columbia County sheriff, Oregon trooper cleared in March fatal shooting

COLUMBIA COUNTY — Last week, Columbia County District Attorney Jeffery Auxier found Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley and Oregon State Police Sgt. Chad Drew's actions were justified in a March fatal shooting in Scappoose.

On March 31, Michael Stockton, 39, fired multiple shots at law enforcement responding to a disturbance at Grumpy's Towing on Columbia River Highway, according to investigators. Pixley and Drew returned fire, which Auxlier found was justified because Stockton shot at them with a handgun first, according to the district attorney's findings.

Stockton was a suspect in a March 27 murder case in Gresham, according to the report. On March 29, Columbia County sheriff's deputy located a Dodge Challenger Stockton allegedly fled in after the Gresham shooting. Grumpy's Towing towed the vehicle to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and it was later taken to the Gresham Police Department.

On March 31, Stockton went to Grumpy's Towing and demanded the vehicle, according to the report. An employee called an Oregon State Police trooper to report someone was looking for the vehicle. Stockton grew angry while waiting, the employee told police.

At about 10 a.m., Pixley responded to a disturbance call at Grumpy's. When Pixley approached Stockton in the garage, Stockton walked away and fired a shot at the sheriff, according to the report. Pixley drew his handgun and aimed it at Stockton, telling him to "drop it," the report stated.

Pixley followed Stockton out back. Stockton fired again, Pixley returned fire and told investigators he believes he hit Stockton because he fell to the ground, according to the report.

After Oregon State Police troopers arrived, Drew confirmed with Pixley that Stockton had fired, and then shot at Stockton, the report states.

After Stockton dropped his gun, Drew handcuffed him and Pixley gave him CPR until paramedics arrived and pronounced Stockton dead.

Court records show, before his death, Stockton was charged with three felonies: second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

After the shooting, Pixley and Drew were placed on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team investigated the shooting. Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton reviewed Auxier's decision because the sheriff was directly involved, according to the report.