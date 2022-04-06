Columbia County Sheriff, Oregon State Police trooper named in Scappoose shooting

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. — Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley and Oregon State Police Sgt. Chad Drew are on critical incident leave after a man was killed during a shootout in Scappoose last week.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office Tuesday released the names of the officers involved in the March 31 shooting.

Investigators say Michael Stockton, 39, fired multiple shots at law enforcement at Grumpy's Towing in the 53000 block of Columbia River Highway in Scappoose, after officers were called to the location around 10 a.m. due to a "disturbance."

Investigators say both officers returned fire at Stockton, who was hit. Officers rendered aid until medical units arrived and declared Stockton dead. The results of an autopsy report are pending.

Two handguns were found in Stockton's possession.

Investigators say Stockton was wanted by the Gresham Police Department for murder charges "related to a homicide earlier" in the week, which was unrelated to the March 31 shooting. Court records show, before his death, Stockton was charged with three felonies: second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Sheriff Pixley was elected to office in 2019. He was a Scappoose police officer from 2006 to 2010. Pixley first joined the Sheriff's Office in 2003 and returned as a deputy in 2010, investigators report.

Sgt. Drew has been with the Oregon State Police for 18 years.

